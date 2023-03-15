Robs a bank, demands a dollar and turns himself in to the police

A strange case in which an assailant committed a bank robbery to ask for just one dollar, then asked the employees of the bank branch to call the police, while he patiently waited for the arrival of the authorities.

This event occurred in Salt Lake City, Utah, where the uniformed officers arrested the alleged assailant, who would have “kindly” asked the employees of a downtown bank for a dollar.

It was at a bank branch called Wells Fargo, located at 300 South Main Street around 10:30 in the morning, where the subject identified as Donald Matthew Santacroce, 65, entered and showed a note to the bank workers that It read: “Please forgive me for doing this, but this is robbery. Please give me $1, Thank you.”

Cashiers give him the dollar but he refuses to leave the establishment:

According to a statement, after Santacroce went to the ATM area where he asked for the money, the operators agreed to his request and asked him to leave; however, Matthew’s decision was unexpected as, instead of fleeing the scene, he asked for the police to be called while he sat in the lobby waiting for the officers.

According to Univisión, Santacroce told one of the people who were at the scene that they were lucky he was not carrying a weapon because the police took a long time to arrive.

Alarm to personnel indirect threats to workers:

These statements alarmed the staff at the site, so the bank manager took the employees to a safe room, to avoid any accident, while they waited for the officers to arrive at the site. Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Moments after officers made the arrest, Matthew told them he was waiting for that moment because he “wanted to go to federal prison.”

He has already been arrested and his reasons for going to jail are unknown:

It is not clear why he was so determined to go to federal prison.

Matthew Santacroce, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on a robbery charge after he admitted to officers to the crime.

Santacroce had previously been arrested by the Utah Highway Patrol in Iron County a few weeks ago for a DUI investigation and careless driving.