Rocket attacks on Israel after the storming of al-Aqsa

According to the Israeli military, a total of 34 rockets were fired on Thursday, of which 25 were shot down by “Iron Dome” – Israel’s famous air defense system. The attack is described as the largest from the Lebanese side since 2006, but despite the scale, the damage is described as limited. Only one person is said to have suffered minor shrapnel injuries, writes Reuters.

So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, a spokesperson for the Israeli Defense Forces places the blame on the terror-labeled Islamist organization Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip.

It is not entirely unusual for unrest in the region to flare up again in connection with religious holidays.

On Wednesday morning, Israeli police stormed the famous al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, which sparked Palestinian protests and retaliation in the form of rocket attacks from Gaza. Israel in turn responded with airstrikes against Hamas strongholds in the region.

It is not inconceivable that Israel would respond with the same means this time as well. According to the newspaper Haaretz, the country’s defense minister has instructed his security cabinet to prepare “all possible response options”.

“We will take all necessary measures to protect our country and our people,” Foreign Minister Eli Cohen wrote on Twitter.

The UN and the US condemn

The escalation of the conflict has raised concerns in the outside world, which fears that the situation will degenerate in the same way as it did for two years ago. Then a similar spiral of violence led to an eleven-day war with hundreds of casualties.

The US State Department has condemned the recent rocket attacks but has at the same time expressed concern about Israel’s actions at the al-Aqsa Mosque.