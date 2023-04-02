Rodgers & Leicester go their separate ways

Brendan Rodgers is no longer Leicester City manager. The Premier League club announced this Sunday. According to the club’s announcement, the separation was preceded by a mutually agreed decision.

At the same time, President Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha also states: “The performance and results this season have fallen short of our expectations. We believed that continuity and stability would be key to a course correction, especially given our previous successes under Brendan’s leadership.”

“Regrettably, the desired improvement has not materialised, and with ten games left of the season the board are being forced to take alternative measures to protect our Premier League status.”

Foxes threatened with relegation

Rodgers took over the LCFC in February 2019 – the beginning of a successful cooperation. The 50-year-old has twice reached fifth place in the table with the Foxes, but the current season is anything but smooth for the club. Leicester are in acute danger of relegation, are in 18th place in the table and lost 2-1 in the basement duel against Crystal Palace yesterday.