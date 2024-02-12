Rodolfo Sancho denies Silvia Bronchalo: He is very angry

With two months left until the trial of Daniel Sanchothe few bridges that could be built between his father, Rodolfo Sanchoand his mother, Silvia Bronchalohave ended up collapsing. The family has been broken. Although the chef’s alleged crime has affected the relationship from the beginning, the truth is that, as the days go by, The tension has been escalating until reaching its peak last Fridaywhen it came to light that she had filed a complaint for humiliation which the actor allegedly committed on an ongoing basis.

The truth is that the environments of both parties are far from understanding each other. This has been demonstrated in We’ll see and in Fiesta this same Monday. The first of the programs featured the testimony of Bronchalo’s lawyer, Carolina Castrowho has remembered that Silvia has contributed a WhatsApp message and? The rest of the evidence will be provided in court.. In reality, Castro’s words were a declaration of firmness: They can deny whatever they want, for that there is expert evidence, for that everything can be verified. I don’t know if they have denied it or not, but I guarantee that, according to what Silvia tells me, the person accused has written it.

Daniel Sancho’s mother has accused her ex-partner and father of her son of sending her messages insulting and harassing her.

The reply arrived minutes later, in the same format and through a live call. Was Carmen Balfagnthe legal representative of Rodolfo Sancho, who has decided to go forward in his speech and deny absolutely everything: We flatly deny it, I hope they present that evidence before the court

Furthermore, Balfagn has assured that, in fact, it is Silvia who would have insulted and threatened Sancho’s entourage, having gone so far as to go against the actor’s current partner, Xenia Tostado. We have the evidence, they are going to be presented. We only make one reflection and that is: was this the procedural moment? Two months before the trial in Thailand, this can be presented in May, is this action that is not an action that prescribes presented now? We are facing a very serious criminal process that their son is facing, Was this really the moment? Balfagn wonders.

It’s gotten out of hand

Regarding the alleged messages, Sancho’s lawyer assures that she intends to go to the end. We are willing to present an expert report on Rodolfo’s phone to confirm what those messages were like. Yes, I confirm that the bipolar thing was said, but in the terms that I hope appear in the complainthas detailed, adding that it will be the magistrate who sheds light on this humiliation and not another person: We do not deny that and I am not going to go into why this phrase is said, if this is gender violence, let a judge rule on it… This continuous abuse must be proven, they are very serious accusations.

Balfagn has finished outlining the position of the actor and his entourage at Fiesta, where he has made public Sancho’s reaction after the complaint was made. Before, José Ngel Leirasa collaborator of the program, commented in the format that Rodolfo Sancho has spoken out on the issue of Silvia Bronchalo’s complaint and that, through the program, they had been able to know the context in which the messages are produced. Then he stated the position of the interpreter: Rodolfo denies Silvia Bronchalo’s accusations, he is very angry.

Then Sancho’s lawyer spoke, beginning by arguing that In a rule of law, when someone is accused of such a serious crime, it must be proven and that to Bronchalo It has gotten out of hand, they have tried to start a case based on lies. Then he once again emphasized Sancho’s anger: It cannot be accepted that it is said that Daniel has childhood traumas attributable to Rodolfo since it is quite the opposite. Being a minor, I already decided to live with his father.