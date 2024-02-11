Rodolfo Sancho stands up to Silvia Bronchalo: We have to prove it

Rodolfo Sancho moves his chip after Silvia Bronchalo’s last move. His ex-partner, and Daniel Sancho’s mother, reported the actor last Thursday at a police station in Alcobendas (Madrid) for several WhatsApp messages full of insults and humiliation. A series of communications with which the interpreter would incur a crime of humiliation, of continued abuse depending on how he approaches…insisted Carolina Castro, Bronchalo’s lawyer, on the Friday! program.

You don’t understand anything, you are incapable, our son has traumas because of you, you are from the common people, you are a crazy person, By the way, no one has told you this, but I’m going to tell you… You have bipolar disorder and it has treatment, Rodolfo Sancho would have written to his ex-partner when they were having a talk with his son Daniel as the protagonist. They were talking about the money they were going to send him for his expenses in prison, reports from Lecturas.

Lecturas magazine uncovers the content of the communications for which Daniel Sancho’s mother has decided to denounce the actor.

Likewise, Carolina Castro revealed on Telecinco that Silvia Bronchalo withdrew at the time two complaints of mistreatment against Rodolfo Sancho that were after their breakup. She believed at the time that it was the most convenient thing to do, said the lawyer.

Rodolfo Sancho’s response

A series of very serious accusations to which Rodolfo Sancho has not been slow to react through his lawyer Carmen Balfagn, the criminologist who is also in charge, together with Marcos García Montes, of the defense of his son in Thailand.. The actor suddenly crosses out the last action of his ex-partner, which comes at the worst of times, when there are only a few months left for Daniel to face the justice of the Asian country for the murder and dismemberment of Edwin Arrieta.

In a state of law, when someone is accused of such a serious crime, it must be proven, the actor tells his lawyer. However, it is not ruled out that Rodolfo Sancho will issue a forceful statement in the next few hours where he denies the accusations and warn Silvia Bronchalo of a possible lawsuit for false accusations since they attack the dignity and honor of the artist.

It has gotten out of hand (…) An attempt has been made to start a case based on lies, Proof of these lies is the fact that expressions such as “you are from the common people” are put into Rodolfo’s mouth when he is very aware of his origins, Balfagn insists. It cannot be accepted that it is said that Daniel has childhood traumas attributable to Rodolfo since it is quite the opposite. Being a minor, I already decided to live with his father, he concludes.