Rodolfo Sancho’s lawyer points out Silvia Bronchalo: She is the one who calls the press

Rodolfo Sancho and Silvia Bronchalo have become close enemies after Daniel Sancho’s mother filed aa lawsuit against the popular actor for several messages through WhatsApp full of insults and humiliation. Our son has a trauma because of you, you don’t know anything, you are incapable, you are crazy, you have bipolarity and that has treatment, are some of the communications that she would have provided.

Both parties had to appear this Thursday at the Violence Against Women Court in Alcobendas (Madrid). At the exit, Marcos García Montes, Rodolfo Sancho’s lawyer, seemed very upset with the attitude that the mother of the young man detained in Thailand for the murder and dismemberment of Edwin Arrieta has been having recently. In statements to Telecinco, The jurist does not hesitate to point out Silvia Bronchalo: We said on the other occasion that out of respect for the judge and the prosecutor, and being subject to the procedure, we do not make any statement.

Enlarge Rodolfo Sancho and his lawyer, Marcos García Montes, leaving the courts, on February 16, 2024, in Alcobendas (Madrid, Spain). Jose Velasco Europa Press

Those who have to do them are those who called the press this morning, who we assume will be Silvia or her lawyers, and let them make the statement. Then they go out and shield the press. I don’t understand anything, García Montes insists before the microphones of Let’s see. Some words that clash with those of the plaintiff’s legal representative in which she stated that they did not want this situation to become public.

This is the domino effect for I don’t know what reason. Daniel Sancho’s father is behaving like a magnificent father and person. He is being permanently martyred with authentic falsehoods, adds García Montes. The lawyer also explains that We are very clear that this crime, which by the way is a minor crime according to the judge, does not make sense. On that date we will request the dismissal because there is not even the slightest criminal act, he anticipates.

The role of the press

Marcos García Montes also reveals in Let’s see that both Rodolfo Sancho and he found out about the lawsuit through the media: We found out from the press that the complaint had been filed and we had to make arrangements with the police station to see if This was true. A tour has been made of all the television networks for which I don’t know why…, he concludes. I am very angry with all this, these types of complaints do a disservice to people who really suffer gender violence. That’s it, says the actor.

On Antena 3 they assure that Daniel Sancho has decided to take sides in the war between his parents and position himself in favor of the actor. A gesture with which The cook wants to show his complete trust in his father. It should be remembered that Rodolfo Sancho is the person who is in charge of the legal representation of his son, as well as paying for the services of the legal team handling the case: Marcos García-Montes, Ramón Chippirrás and Carmen Balfagón.

This move by Daniel Sancho could have caused a breakdown in the relationship with his mother. Silvia Bronchalo has not been seen in Thailand for weeks despite having been the first to travel to the Asian country when the Sancho case broke, dedicating herself fully to the defense of her son.