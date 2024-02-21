Rodrygo Goes and Will Smith’s son, together in Milan

Real Madrid enjoyed a rest day last Tuesday after drawing at the Vallecas Stadium against Rayo Vallecano (1-1) and, as usual, some members of the squad took the opportunity to go sightseeing away from the Spanish capital. It was, at least, the case of Rodrygo Goes, who headed towards the city of fashion: Milan.

On his Instagram account, the Madrid striker has shared several images in which it seems that the reason for his trip has less to do with the city than with a friendship with the son of two famous American actors: Will Smith and Jada Pinklett. Specifically the oldest of them, taking into account that Trey Smith is the result of a previous marriage to Sheree Zampino.

In the last of the stories, Rodrygo appears posing with Jaden Smith, an actor during his youth and a singer for approximately a decade. The young artist has also promised, in his account He tweeted the upcoming release of a new album, although it is not clear that Goes’ presence there had anything to do with that.

Rodrygo traveled to Milan with two of his closest friends: Pedro Victor and Joo Lucas. With them, in addition to Jaden Smith, he has also shared paths photographs of an express trip that will end sooner rather than later, as Real Madrid will return to training this afternoon at 4:00 p.m.

A peculiar character

There is nothing left of that boy who starred in films like Karate Kid or After Earth, where he even shared a cast with his father. At such a young age, ten years is enough of a difference to experience a radical change in her life. In fact, a few months ago, on the occasion of Fashion Week, She was in Paris showing off a curious look with her clothes and even put a chair on her head during a dinner at a restaurant.

Lucas Vzquez enjoys Ponferrada

While Rodrygo spent these last days in Milan, other players like Lucas Vzquez They took the opportunity to set foot on their land again, Galicia. The Real Madrid full-back has been seen these days on the streets of Ponferradajust a few days after the hangover from the elections in Galicia.