Rodrygo launches the Everything is going to be fine campaign to raise funds against childhood cancer

Today, February 15, is International Childhood Cancer Day. Rodrigo is no stranger to the disease that affects children and adolescents, so he has dedicated himself to the Juegaterapia foundation and the artist Titocustoms and has launched an auction of personalized items to raise funds for the fight against childhood cancer. Football is a tool that not only amplifies the values ​​of sport, but also offers an opportunity to those people who need support. A year ago I was able to meet and help Ignacio. This year Ignacio is recovered and I want to help more childrenhe explains Brazilian.

This is part of the campaign Everything is going to be fine, which was announced with a video in whichRodrygo explains his commitment to the fight against childhood cancer, and how the charitable action will be developed, which aims to raise funds to collaborate with Juegaterapia. The artist Titcustoms has personalized some Nike sneakers, a jacket, a ball and a painting, which will be raffled among all those who participate in the solidarity campaign.

To be part of the draw, participants must go to the website www.todovaasalirbien.com and buy a digital art print for two Euros. There will be one winner for each personalized gift from Rodrygo.

Example on and off the playing fields

Participating in the launch of the campaign is Rodrygo Adrian, a 13-year-old boy from Guadalajara, a Real Madrid fan who has been undergoing cancer treatment for four years. And Javier, 14 years old, also a Real Madrid fan, who is also undergoing treatment. It was to them that Rodri dedicated the goal he scored against Girona. With this new initiative, together with Juegaterapia and the collaboration of Vanquish, Rodrygo redoubles his commitment to the Foundation to help more children like Ignacio, Adrin and Javier face treatments and recover from cancer. An example on and off the playing fields.