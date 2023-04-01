ROG Phone 7 is on the way and images are already circulating

O The official announcement of Asus’ next ‘gaming’ mobile phone, the ROG Phone 7, is already scheduled for April 13th, but in the meantime, photographs of the mobile phone continue to arrive.

The photographs in question are circulating from the website of the National Communications Commission of Taiwan. As you can see from the images above, two mobile phones are shown, which indicates that Asus intends to launch a ‘standard’ device and a more advanced one.

It will be a matter of waiting until we have more news about the ROG Phone 7 series, so in the meantime we can always admire the design of the devices, as well as the protective cover and also the charger and mobile phone accessory.

