Roger Deakins: Oscar ‘snobbery’ kept The Batman from winning Best Picture

Two of the best-looking films from last year were The Batman and Top Gun: Maverick thanks to the excellent cinematography, something few would argue against. Interestingly, however, both of these films were missing from the category Best Cinematography during the 95th Academy Awards.

Many have probably asked why, but cinematographer Roger Deakins believes he has the answer. And he is someone we should listen to because he has actually won the award twice in this category for Blade Runner 2049 and 1917 (and nominated even more times). When he spoke to Deadline on the matter, he said that “the best cinematography hasn’t been nominated”and when the reporter asked which reel he thought should win, he replied:

“It’s The Batman. That’s the best work in my view,”

Deakins continued: “The reason it wasn’t is pure and simple: snobbery. There’s this unfair tendency to avoid the Marvel universe and the other popular universes.”

He concludes his argument by giving another example of a film he believes was disadvantaged, saying that Top Gun: Maverick “is another one that was shut out”.

Do you agree with Roger Deakins? Should The Batman and Top Gun: Maverick have at least been nominated for Best Cinematography, or were there simply better options (the winner was All Quiet on the Western Frontthere Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Elvis, Empire of Light and Warehouse were the other nominees).