Rolando Tarajano reveals the secrets behind the comedy “Los Escachaos” by Pronyr TV

Rolando Tarajano not only did he give life to one of the characters of the popular series The Escachaos the Pronyr TVbut it was also behind the script of this comedy.

Exclusively for this platform, the Cuban actor revealed some of the secrets of this production.

Although at first his inclination was to write very cruel things, with the help of the producer and also protagonist of the series Orlando Fundichely, the story ended up reflecting some characters Extremely lively, but they have feelingsa good line to follow in a comedy.

“You may be scared, but you can be a good person”this is how Tarajano defined the idea behind The Escachaosand the main characters they play Albertico Pujol, Baby Lores and Fundichely himself They recreate that image perfectly.

The interview with the actor was also an opportunity to talk about Pronyr TV as a platform, its goal of create a space for the Cuban community in exile and bring together the island’s artists in Miami.

If after watching this interview you still haven’t enjoyed The Escachaos it’s time for download the application Pronyr TV. Do not miss it!