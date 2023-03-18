Roma Spider: Ferrari unveils new dream sled

Fast, strong and expensive: The new Roma Spider fulfills all expectations of a Ferrari. One detail about him still amazes fans.

Two steps forward and one step back: the first Ferraris refuel at the socket, and they are now even building an SUV in Maranello – both have long been standard, but the Italians have always considered them impossible. The latest convertible, however, has a classic fabric top instead of a folding steel roof. That hasn’t been the case for many years.

Two generations of Ferrari convertibles wore the folding steel roof that made the Mercedes SLK all the rage in the mid-1990s. However, this roof is heavy and takes up a lot of space in the trunk. In addition, a fabric roof looks more pleasing. And therefore fits better to the elegant Roma, Ferrari thinks.

Done quickly: the top closes in 14 seconds.

The technology comes from the coupe

The convertible gets the same powertrain as the Roma Coupé that Ferrari presented back in 2020: a 620 hp 3.9-liter V8 petrol engine, the power of which is transmitted to the rear wheels by an oil-cooled dual-clutch transmission. The maximum speed of the Spider is said to be more than 320 km/h. The two-seater accelerates to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds and to 200 km/h in 9.7 seconds.

Familiar sight – at least for Ferrari drivers: The cockpit is the same as in the Roma Coupé.

And that too is quick: in just 13.5 seconds, its five-layer fabric top folds over the trunk, which at 255 liters offers almost as much space as in the coupé. Or so little.

