Roman Galleries in Lisbon open again in April

PTo commemorate the International Day for Monuments and Sites, which is celebrated on the 18th of April, the Museum of Lisbon reopens the monument in downtown Lisbon, on the 21st, 22nd and 23rd of April.

Tickets for the visits will be available on Blueticket from April 10th, reveals the Lisbon City Council in a note on social networks.

Discovered underground in Baixa de Lisboa in 1771, following the 1755 earthquake, this Roman structure corresponds to a cryptoportico, an architectural solution that created, in a sloping area with little geological stability, a horizontal platform to support the construction of large buildings. dimension, usually public.

At the beginning of the 20th century, these galleries became known as ‘Conservas de Água da Rua da Prata’, as they were used by the population as a cistern, you can read on the Lisbon Museum website.

When they are closed, they have a water level of more than one meter in height, coming from the groundwater that runs underground in Lisbon, and therefore a water pumping operation is necessary to access its interior.

