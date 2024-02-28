Romeo Santos and Aventura surprise with the Cerrando Ciclos tour

MIAMI.- Romeo Santos y Aventura They have listened to their fans, who have waited since 2020 for a reunion between the performer and the group in which he earned his fame. Now, the bachata exponents have announced their return to the stage together with the tour by Norteamrica Closing Cycles 2024.

The announcement was unveiled on Tuesday, February 27 and the tour will be produced by CMN Events.

“This year there is something that I must do and conclude. I want you to accompany me on a journey where I will be definitively closing cycles. Because remembering beautiful times is not the same as being a prisoner of the past. We cannot stagnate in the nostalgia of yesterday, but rather continue forward, discover new horizons and show other facets,” Romeo Santos said in a statement.

Previously, the artist had shared a video on Instagram in which elements that referred to his time in Aventura were observed, something that left his followers wondering if it was a collaboration or if he would release an album with the group.

Months before the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, Santos and Aventura had taken their Inmortal tour to the stage, which according to Billboard data raised 25.8 million and sold 189,000 tickets between February 5 and March 10, 2020.

Dates

Starting March 1 at 12 noon, tickets for Cerrando Ciclos will be available through ticketmaster.com y axs.com. Below are the tour dates:

May 1 Sacramento, CA

May 2 San Jose, CA

May 5 Los Angeles, CA

May 8 Ontario, CA

9 de mayo Glendale, AZ

May 11 Houston, TX

May 16 Charlotte, NC

May 20 Chicago, IL

May 22 New York, NY

26 de mayo Washington, DC

May 27 Hartford, CT

May 31 Boston, MA

June 2 Newark, NJ

June 7 Toronto, Canada

June 8 Montreal, Canada

June 11 Miami, FL

June 14 Orlando, FL

June 17 Atlanta, GA

June 19 San Antonio, TX

June 21 Dallas, TX