Rosala and Jeremy Allen White: the kiss that confirms their relationship

It was an open secret. Rosala and Jeremy Allen White They left small details about what seemed to be a romantic relationship between them, but there were no confirmations. Now, both have been the protagonists of a kiss that, finally, definitively confirms their romance.

A declaration of love that occurred on a night out in the city of Los Angeles, where both the singer and the actor famous for the series The Bear have been seen in recent weeks. A kiss that has been captured by the paparazzi cameras They have been looking for some time for proof like this that can prove that they are dating.

In the image captured and shared on social networks you can see how Rosala brings her face closer to the American actor, who is perched on a car, and later kisses him.

At a similar time in their lives

A clear gesture with which they demonstrate their relationship, and that comes at a very similar moment for both. The Catalan singer ended her relationship with Raw Alejandro in July of last year. Just two months after Jeremy Allen White divorced his then-wife, also actress Addison Timlin.

Regarding the relationship between the artist and the actor, friends of both had already addressed the topic in different media in the United States, referring to the fact that what began as just a friendship was becoming something more. In fact, An anonymous source confirmed that they were having a romantic relationship. al medio US Weekly.