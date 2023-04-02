Rough early morning in La Plata: a car collided with another, made it overturn and fled

A sinister road occurred this morning diagonally 74 and 22, where a Chevrolet Corsa was hit by another car that fled, causing the vehicle to lose control and overturn on the spot.

In turn, after the impact, this last vehicle rammed a Chevrolet Lumina truck that was parked without occupants inside.

Minutes later, the ambulance was present at the scene to assist the driver of the Corsa, who did not receive any serious injuries and got out of the car by his own means.

Another rollover crash

A new accident occurred around 12:30 p.m. this Sunday, on Belgrano Street and 426, where due to circumstances that are trying to be established, a Ford Ranger police vehicle collided with a Renault Oroch brand.

Whoever was driving the mobile ended up with minor injuries along with his companion, like the other driver of the Renault. Minutes after the fact, the SAME ambulance came to verify that the injured had not suffered serious injuries.

The cause is labeled as “Culpable Injuries”