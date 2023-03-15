Routine traffic stop leads to foot chase and drug bust in Kelowna – Reuters

A man fled his car on March 14 after being stopped by police at Harvey Avenue and Cooper Road in Kelowna.

At approximately 3:40 p.m., a Kelowna RCMP patrol unit conducted a traffic stop of a brown Nissan Altima. The lone driver took off on foot after coming to a stop, but was taken into custody after a short chase.

During the chase, officers noticed the man throwing a bag into a bush. When the bag was recovered, officers discovered suspected trafficking quantities of fentanyl and crack cocaine.

During the search of the vehicle, weapons, cash and several mobile phones were found, objects compatible with drug trafficking.

The man was later released after being brought to the Kelowna RCMP Detachment. Laboratory drug analysis and expert opinion in trafficking a controlled substance are required for charge approval in federal cases.

Sergeant Scott Powrie of the Community Safety Unit said ‘this is a great example of the hidden dangers and unknowns (that) officers encounter during traffic checks. In this case, we have a sure ending.

