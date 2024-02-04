RTVE publishes the Benidorm Fest televote: Nebulossa won by two votes

From the organization of the Benidorm Fest, active and passive insistence was placed on the voting system that would determine who was going to be the winner of the contest. The professional jury, made up of four international and four national members, had 50% of the final score. The public, divided into televoting and democratic voting, another 50%.

RTVE has made public the raw data on viewer ratings. Although the jury’s evaluations left an unusual tie for first place (86 points), the public’s opinions were no less equal. Although, Adding all the links, Nebulossa’s victory is incontestable.

Professional jury votes

The ratings of the most sought-after specialists are those with the least secrecy. During the gala, the spokesperson, Beatriz Luengo, made public the total verdict of all her colleagues. Ace, St. Pedro and Nebulossa tied for first place with 86 points, while Angy Fernndez closed the podium with 63. Almcor received 51, Jorge González 49, Mara Pele 41, Sofa Coll 29 and Miss Caffeina 27.

Votes of the democratic vote

250 people, representing all levels of Spanish society, issued their verdict and awarded Jorge González his victory. ANDHe from Madrid obtained 2,855 points, which, when applied the mandatory weighting, helped him add 40 new units to his locker. Angy was left with only 22 points, which received 2,833. Nebulossa (2,463), St. Pedro (2,291), María Pele (2,272), Sofa Coll (2,134), Almcor (2,058) and Miss Cafeina (1,994) completed the list of contestants.

Televoting result

Calls and messages -paid- They have fallen by more than 165,000 compared to the first edition of the Benidorm Fest. In the final, 25,910 votes were registered and the result, as in the other two categories, was very close. Nebulossa was the most chosen, with 4,484 points, followed by Jorge González who was only two away (4,482). Angy (3,888), Almcor (3,779), St. Pedro (3,739), Sofa Coll (2,815), Mara Pele (1,627) and Miss Caffeina (1,096) could not catch up with the winners.

The swings of the jury

Beyond pure mathematics, the truth is that there was a curious difference between the votes of the professional jury in the different semifinals and in the final.. St. Pedro, which in the preliminary round obtained 94 points out of a possible 96, saw its proposal be valued worse, receiving 86 units. One every minute compared to what they suffered Mara Pele (from 71 to 41), Sofa Coll (from 58 to 29), Almcor (from 65 to 51) o Miss Caffeine (from 64 to 27). They only got better In Nebula (from 84 to 86), Angry (from 62 to 63) and Jorge Gonzalez (from 42 to 49).