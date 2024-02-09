RTVE’s Equality delegate resigns over Zorra: It is neither empowerment for women nor feminism

Nebulossa’s victory at the Benidorm Fest continues to be the topic of conversation on talk shows broadcast at all times. Zorra’s message confronts detractors and defenders of the song also in the streets and even in the departments of Radio Televisión Española.where the delegate of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion, Montserrat Boix, has presented her resignation.

On his Twitter account, Boix has shared an opinion column published in El País in which journalist Najat El Hachmi criticizes the use of what she considers a pejorative term. Here we have put it directly and it is better to be called a slut than pretty. (…) From a public television that we all pay for, the insult spreads massively telling us not only that it is not, but that it is a feminist anthem, add.

In a message published later, Boix publicly announced his resignation. I cannot assume this position. My first job as a delegate was to change the bases of the Benidorm Fest after the Slo Mo controversy. I apologize to the victims of gender violence. Zorra is neither empowerment for women, nor feminism.

I have resigned because I cannot assume this position. My first job as a delegate was to change the bases of the BenidormFest by order of @1JMPTornero behind the SloMo controversy. Please forgive the victims of #genderviolence. Zorra is neither empowerment for women, nor feminism — Montserrat Boix (@montserratboix) February 9, 2024

Second song on Spotify

While the criticism and praise continue to resonate, Nebulossa continues on its particular path to the Eurovision Song Contest. The Alicante duet has achieved to place its success in second place on the list of most viral songs internationally on Spotifythe musical platform par excellence.

This boom has become an argument that the song’s followers have used to try to demonstrate the real possibilities of the proposal in Eurovision. Furthermore, RTVE has translated the song into English and Swedish to try to ensure that Zorra’s message reaches the largest possible audience.