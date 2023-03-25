Ruben Neves wears Wolves and deserves to play in a better team | Football News Sky News

Ruben Neves appeared to have tears in his eyes as he bid the fans an emotional farewell after his side’s final home game against Norwich last May. It seemed inevitable that this would be his last appearance at Molineux in a Wolves shirt.

But the planned summer move did not materialize. In terms of income, Wolves now rank among the top 30 richest clubs in the world. The economy of modern European football means that only a dwindling number of teams can afford a player like Neves.

He waited and he waited but the transfer puzzle was never solved. Had Frenkie de Jong left Barcelona for Manchester United, it might have set off a chain reaction, earning Neves the Champions League transfer his performances deserved.

Instead, Wolves fans were treated to a sixth season – and it was a treat. Don’t make the mistake of thinking that Neves has stagnated at Molineux. He shouldn’t be pigeonholed as a mid-level Premier League player. He plays better than ever.

This season has been difficult for Wolves. They were down the table at Christmas. But the captaincy brought out the best in Neves. He established himself as the leader of the team, taking his role to heart – as any referee dealing with his chatter would attest.

It would have been easy to sulk, to behave as if life at the bottom of the Premier League was inferior to a man of his talents, but he did the opposite. Neves seemed to take pleasure in proving that his commitment to the cause is still going strong.

The problem for him and for Wolves is that his quality is not up to par with those around him. Against Leeds in the last outing, all momentum was lost following his substitution with a calf problem. Even with him, wolves aren’t great. They are unhappy without him.

Which is why, in a twist of modern football norms, few Wolves fans would resent Neves. Having already made more appearances for the club than any continental European in the club’s history, he had provided more than enough memories.

No one has started more Premier League games for Wolves. Of course, the story started before that when he was the club’s Player of the Year by winning promotion from the Championship. His outrageous volley against Derby was the goal of the season.

It was one of six goals from outside the box in that first season his reputation was forged. Nine more have since followed, from his free-kick that marked Wolves’ return to the Premier League against Everton to the arrowed shot into the bottom corner against Newcastle.

Data scientists will tell you that Neves’ long range shot is the low percentage option. They point out, somewhat mirthlessly, that there are more effective ways to use the ball. What the only reasonable answer is, have you seen the options available to him?

It is suspected that Neves would be able to make the adjustment if there was an Erling Haaland in the box to receive the pass. Indeed, having just turned 26, it is worth remembering how much he has already adapted his game, despite showing precocious talent as a teenager.

This is a player who featured in a Champions League quarter-final for Porto against Bayern Munich just a month after his 18th birthday. At the end of that year, he became the youngest man to lead his team from the start of a Champions League game.

The coach who entrusted him with this function is a certain Julen Lopetegui. Meeting in Wolverhampton, the experienced former Real Madrid boss explains not only what he recognized in Neves that day – but the trait that has helped him improve since.

“He started with me when he was 17”, says Lopetegui sky sports. “When he started playing, he showed an important characteristic which was essential for a player. It’s not just how you play, but how you learn. His character is such that he tries to learn more every day.

“It’s his character. »

Upon arriving in England, Neves was expected to be a playmaker. He delivered on that score, displaying a passing range that sets him apart. No midfielder has managed more long passes in the Premier League in the past five seasons.

But he has become a different player to the one who broke through under Lopetegui at Porto, surprising many with his appetite for chasing the ball. He was a non-negotiable in the Championship and his 42 appearances this season have helped him embark on a new path.

The tackle has become a strength. Only four midfielders have done more in the Premier League this season. He also ranks third in steals. Joao Palhinha leads the first list, while Idrissa Gueye and Cheick Doucoure dominate the second.

These players have a very different profile.

They can’t pass a ball like Neves.

Even that old line about him not scoring from inside the box no longer applies. As Wolves countered Liverpool late at Molineux last month, it was Neves who burst beyond the falling midfielders to apply the finish from close range.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves’ Neves-inspired win over Liverpool

Mario Lemina’s arrival at Wolves allowed him more freedom to move into other areas and showcase the full range of his talent. It is, remember, a season that began with his request to play in the center of defense under Bruno Lage.

It has improved in tight spaces. Neves ranks fourth in the Premier League for most passes played when under pressure from an opponent. This indicates that a player is still adding to his game. For Lopetegui, who has been tracking his progress, it’s no surprise.

“These kind of characters are smart,” he adds. “If you’re smart and you’re open, you’ll learn and the years will go in your favor. The reverse and it is the opposite. This is why it is about its quality but also about its character.

“It is the key to the progression of young players. »

Neves continues to progress and it’s natural to wonder how far this could take him yet. One of the quirks of his time at Wolves is that, although he was one of the team’s standout players throughout their Premier League run, he saw others move on.

Diogo Jota went to Liverpool. Adama Traore has been loaned to Barcelona. Even Matt Doherty left for Tottenham before joining Atletico Madrid. Now reports link midfield partner Matheus Nunes to Liverpool. Neves was better than all of them.

“I thought Ruben Neves would be at Wolves for a few seasons and then move on to a Champions League club and I’m surprised he didn’t make that choice, for whatever reason,” said Jamie Carragher, s expressing on Friday night football recently.

“You look at him, what he was doing at Porto, captaining this team at such a young age, I thought it was a natural progression. It’s not quite happened yet but he’s a player that you look at and think he can do that next step and I’m convinced he can. »

Gary Neville agreed with this assessment, going even further in his praise. “He’s been at Wolves for quite a long time,” he added. “I sincerely believe that Ruben Neves could go and sit in any midfield in Europe in any team in any league and be comfortable. »

If that chance finally comes around, expect Neves to take it.