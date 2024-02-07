Rubio describes Biden’s policy towards Latin America as a shame

WASHINGTON.- The Republican senator Marco Rubio condemned the government’s policy President Joe Biden with Latin America, which he described as “a shame” after the meeting held this week in Bogotá by a senior US official with the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro in which the latter was asked to mediate with Venezuela .

“Another feasible proof that shows how the Biden government’s policy towards LATAM is a shame,” Rubio wrote on his X account, formerly Twitter.

On Tuesday, US Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer was received by Petro at the Presidential Palace of Nariño for a meeting in which they addressed several issues of common interest, among them, the situation in Venezuela.

After the meeting, both governments published a statement in which it was reported that Petro and Minister Finer held an “in-depth” dialogue about the “situation in Venezuela” and “reaffirmed the importance of implementing all the elements of the Barbados AgreementLikewise, both governments highlighted the need to “work together with all parties to comply with the agreed electoral roadmap.”

Juan González, White House advisor, also attended the meeting in Bogotá. According to Bloomberg, US officials asked President Petro to serve as a “bridge” to facilitate communication between the opposition and the Venezuelan regime, as well as between Venezuela and the United States.

“Colombia can serve as an important bridge, not only to build dialogue between the opposition and Chavismo, but also, frankly, between us and Venezuela,” González said in a briefing, Bloomberg reported.

Rubio criticized the fact that Petro was asked to mediate since he does not consider the president to be an impartial actor.

“What is the logic of asking the former M-19 guerrilla, and Maduro’s comrade, for help to be a ‘mediator’ with the Venezuelan opposition when we all know which side he is on?” Rubio said.

Recently, Petro received criticism for the silence he has maintained regarding the decision of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) of Venezuela, a body controlled by Chavismo, to maintain the political disqualification against the opposition candidate Maria Corina Machadopreventing him from participating in the upcoming presidential elections this year.

He Barbados Agreement It was a pact signed by the regime of Nicolas Maduro and the opposition on the Caribbean island of the same name last October. The agreement established a “road map” for Venezuela I can have some free presidential elections and transparent this year, in which all political actors who so wish can participate. However, the Maduro regime, through the TSJ, denied Machado that possibility.

The opponent is disqualified from holding public office for 15 years. Machado considers that said disqualification is non-existent because the country’s Comptroller General’s Office never formally notified him of the measure.

The statement from the US and Colombia highlighted that the Venezuelan political crisis has been part of a broader round of contacts with which the governments of both countries want to value their “strategic relationship”, advancing in aspects such as migration and compliance with the peace agreements in Colombia. However, the statement did not mention Venezuela’s presidential elections or Machado’s specific situation.

