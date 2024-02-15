Rufin, on the Mbapp Case: Madrid may recover him after a seven-year loan to PSG

The world of football came to a standstill this Thursday with news coming from France. Kylian Mbapp to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the seasonas he has made known to Nasser Al Khalafi. This information, which has been confirmed by AS, puts an end to one of the most media soap operas that have ever occurred in the history of football.

There is still no type of officiality, although it will be announced jointly by both parties when everything is tied up. Now Mbapp has the ball in his court and will be in charge of deciding if he wants to defend the colors of Real Madrid starting next season. The white team is the main candidate to acquire his services, although there are other European clubs, such as Liverpool, on the lookout.

As expected, The French footballer has set social networks on fire with his decision. Thousands of impressions have flooded X (Twitter) throughout the afternoon, where many users predict that Bondy will sign for Real Madrid when this season ends. Gabriel Rufina regular in getting involved in topics related to football, He has not left anyone indifferent with his reaction to this news.

BREAKING: Madrid may recover Mbapp this summer after a 7-year loan to PSG. — Gabriel Rufin (@gabrielrufian) February 15, 2024

The ERC spokesperson in the Congress of Deputies has starred in a tweet, which does not sit well with many Real Madrid fans, given that it indirectly recalls Mbapp’s constant rudeness when signing with the white team. BREAKING: Madrid may recover Mbapp this summer after a 7-year loan to PSGhe has written on his X profile, where he has close to a million followers.

This is not the first time that Rufin has delved into this topic. The day Mbapp agreed to renew with Paris Saint Germain until 2025 in exchange for an astronomical salarythe politician pulled out his nails and published a tweet in which he made a list of names and events that promised a lot, but ended up being a fraud. A list in which Milli Vanilli, Google Plus, Tuenti, 3D cinema and the Frenchman’s signing for Real Madrid appeared.