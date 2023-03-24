Rufino: they sold 600 dozen empanadas for his son’s operation

Rufino got together to help after a couple with three children decided to sell empanadas to meet the cost of the operation for his young sonand they got it in less than three weeks.

Juan Bautista is 3 years old, he is from Rufino and he needs a reconstructive surgery for a severe malformation. Her parents decided to raise the money with their work and sold an incredible number of empanadas, thus achieving their goal.

The little boy suffers from severe hypospadias; Birth malformation in his urethra, which produces a dysfunctional curvature in his penis, which in this case was 40 percent. He needs surgery to be functional.

It had already been intervened before and will be operated next month in Buenos Airesthanks to the support of the entire Rufino community and the tireless entrepreneurial spirit of his parents and family.

“We are very grateful to the entire community for so many purchases, we managed to sell 600 dozen. Now it’s time to wait for the April budget, which will surely increase a little to what we had in February, and they will define the date that may be after Easter,” Érica, the boy’s mother, told the media.