Rugby World Cup 2023: the XV of France will face Scotland, Fiji and Australia in preparation this summer

Three of the four preparation matches for Fabien Galthié’s men will be played in France.

The French Rugby Federation communicated, on Wednesday March 29, the details of the Blues’ preparation matches for the 2023 World Cup (September 8-October 28). This summer, the XV of France will face Scotland twice, before challenging Fiji and Australia. Only the first of these matches, against Scotland, will be played away.

After this trip to Murrayfield (August 5), the Blues will find the XV of thistle in Saint-Étienne (August 12), before welcoming Fiji to Nantes (August 19).

On August 21, the list of 33 players who will play in the World Cup will be revealed, before a final match against Australia at the Stade de France on August 27. Fabien Galthié’s men will play the opening match of the World Cup on September 8 against the New Zealand All Blacks.