Rumination: How to stop thinking about the same thing all the time?

The rumination It is a phenomenon that, although it does not constitute a psychopathology by itself, can generate a lot of discomfort. Specialists describe it as a repetitive and persistent thought pattern in which we obsessively focus on a problem or concern without reaching a satisfactory conclusion. In other words, our focus of attention remains “hooked” on something that can exacerbate symptoms of anxiety or depression. So when ruminating, we can feel trapped in a cycle of negative and self-critical thoughts that generate mental health problems and negatively affect our sleep quality, concentration and ability to make decisions.

Unlike reflection or constructive critical thinking, which involves a careful and conscious evaluation of thoughts and emotions, does not lead to any solution or breakthrough. On the contrary, it causes more and more experiences that we have linked to stress on previous occasions to accumulate in our memory, so that our discomfort grows over time.

And since our thinking is trapped in this loop, it is difficult for us to take initiatives that can serve to relieve that accumulated stress. That’s why, instead of waiting for the rumination to go away on its own, it is more effective to take action on our own.

Some psychological treatments, such as Acceptance and commitment therapy, proved to be effective in treating thought rumination. But in addition, there are other additional resources to therapy that can help relieve tension.

stay active

The physical activity and the sportin addition to making us release endorphins -the neurotransmitters in the brain that make us feel good-, require of us to focus on experiences that occur in real time. As is already known, physical exercise can reduce stress levels (which can decrease the frequency and intensity of rumination), improve sleep quality (reducing fatigue and irritability associated with rumination), improve self-esteem and confidence (reducing negative and self-critical thoughts) and distracting the mind.

It may also be useful engage in activities that are meaningful and rewardingsuch as doing volunteer work or pursuing a hobby. These are an excellent opportunity to learn new things, socialize with other people who share the same interests, and develop skills. Painting, photography, music, reading, gardening, volunteering, cooking, sewing, and many more can allow us to invest time and energy into something more useful and have more fulfilling experiences.

Talk to others about what worries you

Whether it’s with a friend or a mental health professional, sharing our thoughts and feelings with someone else can be good for us. get a new perspective about what causes us discomfort and to stop thinking about it always in the same way. Our loved ones, in addition to showing us their ideas on the subject, Can you help us identify possible solutions?. Of course, as far as possible, do not limit yourself to resorting to a single person; the plurality of points of view to interpret what happens to us can be key.

Write

What am I thinking, feeling, doing? Writing in a journal is a good tool to evacuate thoughts from your head. Narrating what happens to us facilitates reflection and introspection, processing emotions more effectively and identifying negative thought patterns. if not, do voice notes is a good alternative to the task of writing; it will allow us to talk to the part of us that is stuck, learn to reassure it and tell it to breathe.

relaxation exercises

Exercises like meditation, mindfulness, and yoga can help improve stress management and disengage attention from the things that trigger it. Although it is true that meanwhile our thinking does not stop, rumination is often due to an overactive and worried mind; In this sense, these practices promote relaxation and, by doing it regularly, we can learn to calm the mind.

Therapy

If the situation continues to overwhelm, it is important to go to therapy. Going to a psychologist the psychologist provides us with a safe and non-judgmental space to talk. A therapist can help us identify rumination triggers, teach us coping skills, and provide us with tools for change.