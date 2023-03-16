Rumor. Apple is developing a rival to ChatGPT

A Apple is reportedly working on a tool capable of generating text with the potential to become a rival to ChatGPT – which includes Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology developed by OpenAI.

According to The New York TimesApple organized an internal meeting focused on the development of AI, adding that several teams within the company are working and testing tools of this type in the Siri digital assistant.

Note that Siri users have long complained about the digital assistant’s ability to understand, with this type of AI being able to be used to improve understanding of different accents and pronunciations.

