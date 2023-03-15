Rumor: Bandai Namco is planning a Soul Calibur remaster

2023 is perhaps the most interesting calendar year for major fighting games in a very long time with titles such as Tekken 8, Street Fighter 6 and Mortal Kombat 12 planned. But what about Soul Calibur, which has had a bit of a rough time for a long time? Fortunately, there are indications that Bandai Namco plans to reintroduce us to that series.

More specifically, XboxEra editor Nick Baker says that they are currently tinkering with a major remaster plan, which will either include a collection of sorts, or a heavily reworked remaster of the first game in the Soul Calibur series, which many also consider to be the best .

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y554k5UBB0g/

Baker insinuates that the game (or games) may be in the works for Game Pass as well, but of course Bandai Namco hasn’t said anything yet, so for now it’s all just a rumor with an element of wishful thinking.

How do you feel about Soul Calibur today?