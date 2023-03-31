Rumor: Clayface possible as villain in The Batman: Part II

Clayface, the iconic Batman villain, is now said to be one of the main antagonists in the upcoming The Batman: Part II. As Deadline reports that the script for Matt Reeves’ sequel, in which Clayface has an important role, is still being refined.

Mike Flanagan, the filmmaker behind Doctor Sleep, is also reported to have pitched his own concept for a Clayface spinoff. Whether this belongs to the DC universe or Matt Reeves’ Batman world is still unclear.

We certainly wouldn’t mind Clayface in The Batman: Part II, as it’s a villain that hasn’t really been teased on film. It would also be exciting to see how Matt Reeves could adapt the character to his sooty Batman interpretation.

What do you think of Clayface as Batman’s antagonist?