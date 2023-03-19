Rumor: F-Zero GX Remaster is in development by Next Level Games

The tours around Nintendo’s beloved hover racing series F-Zero never seem to end, just scroll through our news about a possible return. Three years ago Nintendo registered a Twitter account for F-Zero, while just a year later it looked highly unlikely for a comeback. Last summer, however, Reggie Fils Aimé himself said that Nintendo did not shut down F-Zero. So how will they feel?

Now YouTuber Nathanial Rumphol-Janc, also known as Nintendo Prime, believes that he has received information from insiders, who claim that a Remaster of F-Zero GX from 2003, the latest installment in the series, is being developed by Next Level Games. As I said, rumors have swirled before, but this is the first time that an actual studio has been mentioned in the context. Next Level Games is already behind the Super Mario Strikers games and Luigi’s Mansion 3.

Would you like to see a remaster of F-Zero GX?

Did you know: In 2011, Criterion was asked to develop a new F-Zero, but were then busy with Need For Speed: Most Wanted…

Tack TwistedVoxel.