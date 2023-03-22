Rumor: From Software’s unannounced project has been in development since January 2022

From Software is one of the few developers who can combine both quality and quantity, and has many irons in the fire at the moment. In addition to Elden Ring, whose expansion Shadow of the Erdtree was announced just under a month ago, they are working on the mech simulator Armored Core VI. In addition, Linkedin gave rise to further rumors the other day.

On From Software producer Kenneth Chan’s Linkedin (see image below) it can be seen that, in addition to the aforementioned Elden Ring and Armored Core VI, he is currently working on an “unannounced project” since January 2022. Since Elden Ring was released the following month, one might draw the – not entirely startling – conclusion that Chan was part of the core team, who then moved on to the next “Souls-like” in the order. The living must see.