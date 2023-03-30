Rumor: Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake will be released next year

Konami seems to be slowly rebuilding its lost status in the gaming industry after a series of controversies, including the firing of Hideo Kojima in 2015. But after, among others, the acclaimed Super Bomberman R, the successful Netflix venture Castlevania (2017-2021), and more recently an unexpected collaboration with Motion Twin who released the Dead Cells expansion Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania – Konami seems to be on the way back.

An exciting and credible rumor says that they are currently working on a remake of the Playstation 2 classic Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, which was released in 2004. Now we have some more information from Video Games Chronicle’s editor-in-chief Andy Robinson who writes on Twitter that it seems to be premiere day next year:

How eager are you yourself for a complete remake?