Rumor: Multiple Marvel productions hit with delays

There are strong winds blowing internally at Disney right now and this now also seems to affect the MCU and Marvel Studios. Because according to several reports and not least then also the fact that one of the studio’s founders Victoria Alonso resigned after 17 years, we may very well only get three or four Marvel productions this year. While the rest will be moved until 2024.

Worth noting, however, is that this will primarily affect the TV series. In other words, Secret Invasion, Echo, season two of Loki, Ironheart, and Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Of these, Loki is the most secure as production is already very far along and Secret Invasion has been shown to a few individuals behind closed doors. For Ironheart, Echo and Agatha, however, things look worse.

Whether delays will also affect the upcoming films remains to be seen, but considering that more than 7000 jobs will disappear from Disney in the next month, the risk is imminent that this will affect more than just the MCU series.

Less MCU this year then, good or bad?