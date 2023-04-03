Rumor: Sony has a big Playstation event in June

Even though E3 has officially been cancelled, that doesn’t mean we won’t be getting major updates from pretty much every major publisher in June. We already know Geoff Keighley is hosting Summer Games Fest and that Ubisoft and Microsoft have their own events (Microsoft actually has two, a big show followed by a Starfield Direct).

But what about Sony? The insider and journalist Jeff Grubb now reveals via Twitter that he is quite sure that there will be a Playstation Showcase earlier than June 8, when the Summer Games Fest takes place.

However, he does not specify a specific date:

Grubb has previously said that this showcase marks the start of “the second phase of the PS5 generation” and that Sony won’t hold back on the big reveals.