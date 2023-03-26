Rumor: The Separate Ways expansion is coming to Resident Evil 4 Remake

Few of you have probably missed that the extraordinary Resident Evil 4 Remake was released on Friday, among other things to the jubilation of both the undersigned and Steam, where it broke the series’ previous record for the most players at the same time. Of course, Capcom has planned to ride the sales wave, and in connection with the launch, the Mercenaries mode was announced, which will be released for free on April 7th. But it doesn’t seem to end there.

Now people have found signs in the source code that even the original’s side campaign Separate Ways, where you get to play as Ada Wong, is on the way. A file folder called Another Order, which is the name Separate Ways went under in Japan, has been found side by side with said Mercenaries. With Leon both telling Ada in the regular campaign that they’re going “separate ways”, and Resident Evil Village getting the same treatment with the Winter’s Expansion last year with both Mercenaries mode and an extra campaign, it’s not a high bet that we’ll be hearing more about a possible expansion.