Russia: Russian military blogger killed in explosion in Saint Petersburg

The explosion occurred in a cafe and left one dead and 19 injured.

A well-known Russian military blogger was killed in an explosion at a cafe in Saint Petersburg, northwestern Russia, on Sunday, the Russian Interior Ministry said. The explosion also injured 19 people, according to a new report by investigators.

The injured “are being taken care of by medical personnel”, added the Russian ministry.

“A girl” “probably” brought the explosive device, according to a source quoted by the Ria Novosti agency. “There was a figurine in the box: a gift for Vladlen Tatarskiï”, adds this source.

A well-known man in the Russian military blogosphere

Aged 40 and born in the Ukrainian Donbass, Vladlen Tatarsky, whose real name is Maxim Fomin, was a well-known figure in the military blogosphere in Russia, with more than half a million subscribers on his Telegram channel.

According to the first elements communicated, “at 6:13 p.m. (3:13 p.m. GMT), the police of the Vasileostrovskiï district received information according to which an explosion had occurred in a cafe on the Universitetskaïa embankment, at number 25”.

According to details given to Tass by the local prosecutor’s office, the explosion took place in the cafe “Street Food Bar No. 1” located along the Neva, not far from the historic center of Saint Petersburg.

An explosive device that caused the explosion

The Cyber ​​Front Z group, which describes itself on social media as “Russia’s information soldiers”, said they had rented the cafe for the evening.

“There was a terrorist attack. We took some security measures but unfortunately they weren’t enough,” the group said on Telegram.

“St. Petersburg police and emergency services are also working on the spot. The causes and circumstances of the incident are being established,” the Russian Interior Ministry said.

Saint Petersburg prosecutor Viktor Melnik went to the scene, the Tass news agency said, adding that “an investigation has been launched”.

The explosion was caused by “an unknown explosive device”, said a little later the Investigative Committee, in charge of the main investigations in Russia and which opened “a criminal investigation”.

Vladlen Tatarskiï has developed his community on Telegram in particular by publishing, since the start of the Russian military offensive in Ukraine, videos of analysis of the situation on the ground and advice for those mobilized, according to Tass.