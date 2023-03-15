Russia wants to recover American drone

Russia wants to find and recover the US drone that crashed in the Black Sea. “I don’t know if we can do that. But you have to do it. Of course I hope for success,” Secretary of the National Security Council Nikolai Patrushev told Russian state television today. Although the USA has repeatedly emphasized that it is not a party to the war, the case shows its involvement in the hostilities. “This is further confirmation that they are directly involved in these measures, in the war,” Patrushev said.

The crash of the US reconnaissance drone over the Black Sea further intensified tensions between Washington and Moscow. Both sides blamed each other for the incident. Moscow called the US behavior “unacceptable”. The USA warned against dangerous “misjudgments”.

