Russian cyber attacks: These states are increasingly being targeted by hackers

The number of cyber attacks on Ukraine’s allies is increasing. Analysts see three states in particular as the target of the hackers.

In connection with its war against Ukraine, Russia is increasingly launching cyber attacks against Kiev allies, according to analysts. Immediately after the start of the war a good year ago, the attacks on the Internet were primarily directed against Ukraine, said the French armaments company Thales.

Since this had little success, the cyber attacks were now increasingly directed at European allies of Ukraine.

“Cyber ​​warfare has not lived up to what Russia promised,” Thales cyber defense chief Ivan Fontarensky said of the cyber attacks on Ukraine. In the meantime, supporters of Kiev are increasingly being targeted, above all Poland, Latvia and Sweden.

This often involves DDoS attacks, in which servers are flooded with requests in order to temporarily paralyze them. According to Thales, the attacks are increasingly being carried out by unofficial “hacktivist” groups that show solidarity with the goals of the Kremlin, rather than by Russian state agencies.

Cyber ​​attacks on 17 European countries in 2023 alone

In a risk analysis earlier this month, the US Internet company Microsoft reported Russian cyber attacks on at least 17 European countries during the first six weeks of this year. The attacks were mostly aimed at government institutions with the aim of espionage, the company said.

Only in February was NATO the target of a hacker attack. The Russian hacker group Killnet was named as being involved in the attack.