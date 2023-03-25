Russian military ships headed for Nord Stream pipelines with gripper-arm submarines

This is reported by the news portal ” t-online “, citing information from security circles and publicly available data. On September 26, explosions destroyed the German-Russian gas pipelines at the bottom of the Baltic Sea. Satellite images show that at least three suspicious ships left Russia’s naval base in Kaliningrad on the night of September 21. The “SS-750” has a mini-submarine with grab arms, the tugs “SB-123” and “Alexander Frolow” are equipped with loading cranes.

Three other Russian ships may have been involved in operation

On their way west, the two tugs sent position data once on the afternoon of September 21. When they should have arrived at the scene of the crime in the evening, a Danish patrol boat went out to check the subsequent crime scene. Upon his arrival on the morning of September 22, Swedish forces joined and eventually set course for Kaliningrad.

Three other ships of the Russian Navy may have belonged to the formation to shield the operation militarily: the spy ship Syzran, the corvette Soobrazitelny and the frigate Yaroslav Mudry. The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the corvette and frigate had escorted a convoy of ships for training purposes.

The Russian Baltic Fleet had begun major maneuvers on September 19 that may have served as a cover for real missions. Among other things, special units from Kaliningrad, trained for underwater sabotage operations, were deployed. The Attorney General and the Danish and Swedish investigators did not want to comment on the activities of the Russian Navy when asked by t-online.