Russian oligarch Shkurko found dead – one of 40 mysterious cases

Igor Shkurko was found dead in his prison cell in Siberia on Tuesday. The Russian oligarch was deputy general director of the Russian energy company Yakutskenergo. He was accused of taking a bribe of approximately $6,200.

Before he was found dead in his cell, the 49-year-old is said to have lodged an appeal against allegations of bribery. This emerges from Russian media reports. For many years, Shkurko was a member of the pro-Putin United Russia party. Since the investigation, however, Shkurko’s membership in the party has been suspended.

Russian authorities: No evidence of a “criminal death”

Energy company Yakutskenergo mourned in a public statement: “We will remember him as an open, hospitable person with a big heart and a good sense of humor who was the caring head of a close-knit family.” Shkurko was married and has two sons .

It is one of many unexplained deaths since the start of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine. Experts estimate that at least 40 high-ranking oligarchs have died mysteriously since the war began. The Russian authorities have not yet released any details about Shkurko’s death. But they said they saw no evidence of a “criminal death.” Other Russian oligarchs who died since the start of the war:

Vladislav Avayev

Former Kremlin employee and Gazprombank deputy chief Vladislav Avayev was found dead in his luxury Moscow apartment on April 18, 2022. It appeared that the 51-year-old first killed his wife and 13-year-old daughter and then killed himself. The bodies were discovered after daughter Anastasia, 26, failed to reach the family and raised the alarm.