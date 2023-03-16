Russian threats in the North Sea

Will they dare? To frighten civilian populations and disrupt European economies, will the Russian secret services go so far as to destroy the energy infrastructures located in the North Sea, off the coasts of the Netherlands, Norway and Denmark, installations which provide a major source of supplies from the north of the EU? The Dutch intelligence agencies, civil (AIVD) and military (MIVD), fear it.

At the end of February, they jointly published a 32-page report in which they claim that Russian spies are in the process of “secretly map” these vital infrastructures – offshore wind farms, gas and oil platforms, tidal turbines or hydroelectric terminals