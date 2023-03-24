Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the southern region of Kherson, extending his visit to the country’s frontline after a trip to Bakhmut the day before. More than 50 villages in Kherson were “almost completely destroyed”, he said in his evening speech, adding that in some places 90% of the buildings were in ruins.

Also on Thursday, European Union leaders reiterated their economic and military support for Ukraine, promising to jointly deliver 1 million artillery shells over the next year. They said they would also provide missiles, at kyiv’s request. EU member states have made available about $73 billion to Ukraine since the start of the war, the bloc said. Slovakia, meanwhile, has delivered four of the 13 MiG-29 fighter jets promised to Ukraine, its defense minister said.

Between Avdiivka and Bakhmut, Ukrainian forces fight Russia on difficult ground: For Ukrainian soldiers outside the town of Niu-York in the eastern region of Donetsk, shelling and destruction have been a part of life since 2014, when Russian forces and their separatist proxies began to attack seize the territory of Donbass. Now they are caught between two raging battles: one to the northeast at Bakhmut and another to the southwest at Avdiivka, report Alex Horton and Anastacia Galouchka.