Russia’s nuclear rhetoric ‘dangerous’, NATO says, after Putin hints at deployment deal with Belarus – Reuters

NATO on Sunday criticized Russia for its “dangerous and irresponsible” nuclear rhetoric, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia would station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

“NATO is vigilant and we are monitoring the situation closely. We have seen no change in Russia’s nuclear posture that would cause us to adjust ours,” a NATO spokesman said.

“Russia’s reference to NATO nuclear sharing is totally misleading. NATO allies act in full respect of their international commitments. Russia has consistently violated its arms control commitments, most recently suspending its participation in the New START treaty. »

A top security adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that the Russian plan announced on Saturday would destabilize Belarus, which he said had been taken “hostage” by Moscow.

The Ukrainian government on Sunday called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to “counter the Kremlin’s nuclear blackmail”.

While the move is not unexpected and Putin has said he will not violate nuclear non-proliferation pledges, it is one of Russia’s most pronounced nuclear signals since the start of its invasion. from Ukraine 13 months ago.

Oleksiy Danilov, head of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, called it “a step towards the internal destabilization of the country”, adding that it maximizes what he called the level of “negative perception and public rejection” of Russia and Putin in Belarusian society.

“The (K)remlin took Belarus as a nuclear hostage,” he wrote on Twitter.

Putin says US guilty of similar action

Putin compared his plan to the United States stationing its weapons in Europe and said Russia would not transfer arms control to Belarus.

He announced it in a television interview aired on Saturday, saying it was triggered by a British decision last week to supply Ukraine with armour-piercing shells containing depleted uranium.

“We are not handing over (weapons). And the United States does not hand over (them) to its allies. We’re basically doing the same thing they’ve been doing for a decade,” Putin said.

However, this could be the first time since the mid-1990s that Russia has based such weapons outside the country. Experts told Reuters the development was significant because Russia has so far prided itself on not deploying nuclear weapons outside its borders, unlike the United States.

Another senior adviser to Zelenskyy scoffed at Putin’s plan on Sunday, saying the Russian leader was “too predictable”.

“Making a statement about tactical nukes in Belarus he admits he is afraid of losing and all he can do is scare with tactics,” Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, seen in Kiev on February 16, said the Russian president was “afraid of losing” the war in Ukraine and was therefore using scare tactics when announcing his intention to station tactical nuclear weapons or non-strategic in Belarus. (Efrem Lukatsky/Associated Press)

Washington, the world’s other nuclear superpower, played down concerns over Putin’s announcement and the possibility of Moscow using nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine.

The United States downplays the threat

John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council, said in an interview with CBC Rosemary Barton en direct Sunday that the United States was aware of the information, but the situation has not fundamentally changed.

“We are monitoring this closely. We have seen these reports. I can tell you we haven’t seen anything that would indicate that Mr. Putin is preparing to use tactical nukes…and I can tell you we haven’t seen anything that would cause us to change our own strategic nuclear deterrence posture,” Kirby said.

WATCH | Fighting to keep Belarus out of Russia’s grip: Belarusian hackers, democracy activists and exiles are battling their country’s authoritarian leader and his key ally Vladimir Putin. Many see neighboring Ukraine’s struggle against Russia as a common struggle for democracy.

Tactical nukes refer to those used for specific gains on a battlefield rather than those with the ability to wipe out cities. It is unclear how many such weapons Russia has, given that this is an area still shrouded in Cold War secrets.

Analysts at the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said on Saturday that the risk of escalation to nuclear war “remains extremely low.”

“ISW continues to assess Putin as a risk-averse actor who repeatedly threatens to use nuclear weapons with no intention of following through,” he wrote.

However, the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons called Putin’s announcement an extremely dangerous escalation.

Risk of “catastrophic” consequences

“In the context of the war in Ukraine, the likelihood of miscalculations or misinterpretations is extremely high. Sharing nuclear weapons makes the situation worse and risks catastrophic humanitarian consequences,” he said on Twitter.

Putin said Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had long called for the deployment. There was no immediate reaction from Lukashenko.

While the Belarusian army has not officially fought in Ukraine, Minsk and Moscow maintain close military relations. Minsk allowed Moscow to use Belarusian territory to send troops to Ukraine last year and the two countries have stepped up joint military training.

EU urges Belarus not to harbor weapons

On Sunday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell urged Belarus not to host Russian nuclear weapons, saying it could face new sanctions if it did.

“Belarus harboring Russian nuclear weapons would mean irresponsible escalation and a threat to European security. Belarus can always stop him, it’s their choice. The EU is ready to react with new sanctions,” Borrell said in a tweet.