Ruth, from Temptation Island: People haven’t understood me

The seventh edition of The Island of Temptations experienced its third bonfire of confrontation last Wednesday after those starring Andrea and Álvaro, in addition to Alba and Rober. On this occasion, It was Niko and Ruth who had to face the images of the now traditional tablet by Sandra Barneda where there was no shortage of reproaches and hints. A tense meeting in which love ended up triumphing, so the young people decided to leave the contest together.

After this bonfire of confrontation, Ruth has reappeared in Mediaset, specifically in The debate of the temptations of Mitele Plus, where she wanted to remember that hard moment. “I thought I had control over myself and then I totally lost it,” the canary begins. I got very carried away by the images and I got carried away by the opinions of single people and my colleagues (…) I entered a loop that was not healthy for me or my partner, he adds.

In conversation with Sandra Barneda, Ruth has assured that the public did not know how to understand her. People haven’t understood me, I don’t even understand some of the reactions. You have to be there, live it and put yourself in each other’s shoes. It is very easy to comment on other people’s feelings and damage. They have gone a little overboard with mehe also regrets.

This was the bonfire of confrontation

Niko decided to ask for the confrontation bonfire after the organization of Temptation Island again deprived him of watching videos of his girlfriend. What I consider best for me is to have a bonfire of confrontation, he told Sandra Barneda, visibly affected. I’m not going to enjoy the experience nor do I think she is enjoying it, I added. Is she a hot decision?, the presenter asked her. It’s not hot, Sandra. I can’t be without seeing images. If I’m not seeing them it’s because it’s not rightinsists the Colombian.

Shortly after, the big moment arrived. Are you the Niko who was in Tenerife with me or the one who entered Temptation Island? Ruth reproached him as soon as he went to the meeting. Should I release all the pearls? You have done dirty things. I am the mature one. “I left here frozen,” he also expressed.

Seeing everything you have said bad about me, I have never said anything bad about you. I don’t understand why you do that. You have made me lose all trust. I just saw that you were talking bad about me, that I haven’t done anything. You are everything to me, you are my future. I love you, Niko confessed between tears. Finally, after Sandra Barneda’s rigorous question, the couple decided to leave the reality show hand in hand.