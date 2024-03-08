Ruth Lorenzo talks about Nebulossa and Zorra: Vocally she is weak

Ruth Lorenzo She is one of the few artists who can boast of having represented Spain in the Eurovision Song Contest. With a more than enviable resume in music, and after having served as a presenter in the last Benidorm Festwanted to give his opinion on the person who will represent our country in Malm (Sweden).

The artist gave an interview to Ballantines Stay True Records, and it was there where she spoke about Mery Bas y Mark Dasousa, the members of Nebulossawhich between praise and criticism has become one of the most famous groups of the moment for its song, The debt.

Lorenzo has been critical of the song, pointing out that, although she likes the song and the message it seeks to convey, it has some defects on a vocal level: Let’s see, it’s a big fan, because I like the song… but vocally it’s weak.

The Murcian singer points out that the Eurovision representative has to focus on that, because In Eurovision, the vast majority of artists who take the stage have a very important vocal range.. For all this, it emphasizes that they have to go beyond the message they want to convey: You can’t base your song just on a message and you can’t base your song on a set either..

Ruth Lorenzo points out that Zorra has weak points and strong points, ensuring again that it’s cool, it’s not bad. All the songs have something and are honest. She is from a generation in which women were very slutty. My mother, who separated and became a single, pregnant and divorced mother in ’82, was not only a bitch, but a bitch. Mary comes from a generation where women were very much criticized all the time, she added.

The song is liked in Europe

In addition, he emphasizes that the song is already being enjoyed all over the world, being very popular in Europe: Apparently in Europe it is being liked quite a bit, but it depends on the live performance. If you are smart and know how sound works, you will do something smart, he concluded.