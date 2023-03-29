Ruusvuori reached the quarterfinals for the first time in a Masters tournament

The International Olympic Committee is recommending all federations to allow individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to start competing internationally again.

The athletes must be allowed to line up without their country’s flag, national anthem, colors or other emblems.

Athletes who actively supported Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine or who have ties to the military or security organizations shall not be approved for competition.

The recommendation does not apply to teams, nor has the IOC made any decision on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in the 2024 Olympics.

– The IOC will make a decision at an appropriate time, says president Thomas Bach.

Last week, the International Athletics Federation decided that Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be allowed to compete.