Ryan Reynolds: Billion deal for Hollywood star!

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds (46) is not only lucky in love and successful in the film business. He also has a knack for money.

Reynolds regularly invests the millions he earns from film hits like “Deadpool” in companies that are eventually sold in lucrative deals. And now the 46-year-old has raked in the cash like never before.

The T-Mobile group has acquired the mobile communications brand Mint Mobile for an incredible USD 1.35 billion (around EUR 1.28 billion), in which Reynolds has a stake. And not too tight: The “Deadpool” star holds 25 percent of the shares – and now earns a golden nose with the deal.

On Twitter shared Reynolds completely modest the sales success with its more than 21 million followers: “I would never have dreamed that I would one day own a mobile phone company, and I would never have dreamed that I would sell it to T-Mobile.“

He sums up his mega success with the words: “Life is strange and I’m incredibly proud and grateful.”

Running at the Reynolds home: Ryan 2015 with wife Blake Lively and daughters James and Inez. The couple now has four children Foto: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/picture alliance

Only had in November 2019 Reynolds acquired the shares in Mint Mobile. It is not known exactly how much money went into his pocket. In any case, within three years, a nice amount of money – it should be at least 300 million dollars (284 million euros).

The actor doesn’t have to worry about his finances anyway. In 2018, he proved that he has a flawless business acumen when he bought shares in the gin brand “Aviation American Gin”. Two years later, the company was sold for $610 million (€576 million). And according to Forbes magazine, Reynolds ranked second on the list of highest paid actors as of June 2020.

The actor does not take all the money for granted. Reynolds comes from a working-class family: “There was hardly any money for holidays or gifts. That’s why I usually got my three older brothers’ old clothes or toys for Christmas,” the 46-year-old told BILD am SONNTAG in November.

His children should also know that despite millions of euros (or even more) in Dad’s account, not everything can be taken for granted. This also applies to presents: “The children only get two presents on Christmas morning. One from Santa and one from Mom and Dad.”

The Hollywood darling is blessed: Reynolds should have already cracked the billion dollar mark on his account …