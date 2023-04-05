Ryzen 7 7800X3D in the test: The best gaming processor

AMD is presenting its cheapest processor from the Ryzen 7000X3D series with a stacked Level 3 cache: The eight-core Ryzen 7 7800X3D with a recommended price of 499 euros complements the previously available 12- and 16-core CPUs – sales begin on June 6th April, probably at 3 p.m.

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D represents a Ryzen 9 7950X3D without the second compute die. This eliminates problems with the asynchronous structure in the Windows scheduler and other operating systems, because in the Ryzen 7 7800X3D all cores access the entire level 3 cache . On the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, the second compute die has no stack cache.

Since the vast majority of games use eight CPU cores at best, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is practically as fast in games as the Ryzen 9 7950X3D. Depending on the clock behavior, one model is faster, then the other – but the bottom line is that they don’t take anything. Only some games benefit more from the Ryzen 9 7950X3D’s overclocked CPU cores without the stack cache. AMD calls the first-person shooter “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive”.