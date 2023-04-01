S23 Ultra x iPhone 14 Pro x Pixel 7 Pro: camera comparison

S23 Ultra x iPhone 14 Pro x Pixel 7 Pro: camera comparison

Leave a Comment / U.S. / By / April 1, 2023

Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro are three of the phones with the best camera today. But which one is the best? Just comparing different scenarios to get an idea.

And that’s what I did: I took the three devices available at Canaltech to analyze. I took several photos with all of them, and along with my knowledge from the reviews, I bring a camera comparison to help anyone who wants to know which is the best device to take pictures and videos at this moment.

Let’s compare the cameras of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro. Remembering that, in the case of Apple’s cell phone, the result also applies to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which has the same hardware and software as its smaller version.

How was the comparison made?

To compare the Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro cameras, I took all three devices to take photos and record videos. As far as possible, I always tried to match the frame as much as possible in each scenario, in addition to taking advantage of the same light.

I’ve always done more than one click on each occasion, selecting the one that turned out best (or, in some cases, least worst) to show here. Of course, many scenarios were discarded, as I took similar photographs to be sure of each result.

I remember that photography is a more subjective analysis than a technical one, and I tried to remain as impartial as possible in the analysis. The photos are all available side by side in a gallery at the end of the article for you to look at and draw your own conclusions.

Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro, Pixel 7 Pro (left to right): main camera

Felipe Junqueira/Canaltech

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *