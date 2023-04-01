S23 Ultra x iPhone 14 Pro x Pixel 7 Pro: camera comparison

Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro are three of the phones with the best camera today. But which one is the best? Just comparing different scenarios to get an idea.

And that’s what I did: I took the three devices available at Canaltech to analyze. I took several photos with all of them, and along with my knowledge from the reviews, I bring a camera comparison to help anyone who wants to know which is the best device to take pictures and videos at this moment.

Let’s compare the cameras of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro. Remembering that, in the case of Apple’s cell phone, the result also applies to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which has the same hardware and software as its smaller version.

How was the comparison made?

To compare the Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro cameras, I took all three devices to take photos and record videos. As far as possible, I always tried to match the frame as much as possible in each scenario, in addition to taking advantage of the same light.

I’ve always done more than one click on each occasion, selecting the one that turned out best (or, in some cases, least worst) to show here. Of course, many scenarios were discarded, as I took similar photographs to be sure of each result.

I remember that photography is a more subjective analysis than a technical one, and I tried to remain as impartial as possible in the analysis. The photos are all available side by side in a gallery at the end of the article for you to look at and draw your own conclusions.

Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro, Pixel 7 Pro (left to right): main camera Felipe Junqueira/Canaltech

main camera

Galaxy S23 Ultra: 200 MP, f/1.7 aperture;

iPhone 14 Pro: 48 MP, f/1.8 aperture;

Pixel 7 Pro: 50 MP, f/1.9 aperture.

Here, the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 200 MP sensor makes the difference in most scenarios. Textures are often far superior, in addition to excellent dynamic range in almost all photos. But Samsung’s cell phone doesn’t always outperform competitors.

The Pixel 7 Pro tends to be more color accurate, especially in more challenging scenarios like a close-up shot of a flower. The S23 Ultra gave an excessively saturated image. But nothing close to the iPhone 14 Pro, which sinned too much in this regard.

Apple’s cell phone, by the way, generally lags behind competitors in all scenarios. The dynamic range is well below, with contrast even a little exaggerated. The level of textures is much lower, and even the colors, which used to be more accurate, now tend to be oversaturated.

On balance, I found the Galaxy S23 Ultra the best of the trio, despite losing to the Pixel 7 Pro in at least two different scenarios: the flower and the tree with contrast between shadow and sky. The iPhone 14 Pro didn’t stand out much in any of the photos I took with the main one.

ultrawide camera

Galaxy S23 Ultra: 12 MP, f/2.2 aperture;

iPhone 14 Pro: 12 MP, f/2.2 aperture;

Pixel 7 Pro: 12 MP, f/2.2 aperture.

The camera that offers the widest field of view is slightly more balanced in this trio. And it’s more because the ruler is low enough, since all have considerably lower quality in the ultrawide, compared to the main one.

Photos from this sensor, also called ultra-wide or ultra wide-angle, are a little darker, the dynamic range is smaller, as well as the level of textures. The amount of detail is greatly reduced on all three devices, and they all get closer together, with scenarios that all can handle better than the others.

Overall, I still thought the Pixel 7 Pro and Galaxy S23 Ultra did better than the iPhone 14 Pro. Apple’s cell phone delivered some pretty bad pictures in the scenarios where it didn’t do very well, while those from Google and Samsung don’t stray so far from the best in each case.

zoom camera

Galaxy S23 Ultra: 10 MP, f/2.4 aperture, 3x optical zoom + 10 MP, f/4.9 aperture, 10x optical zoom;

iPhone 14 Pro: 12 MP, f/2.8 aperture, 3x optical zoom;

Pixel 7 Pro: 48 MP, f/3.5 aperture, 5x optical zoom.

In the optical close-up camera, we again see a difference in the quality of the three devices. The iPhone 14 Pro is considerably inferior, with a much smaller dynamic range and fewer textures. The Pixel 7 Pro is slightly better, but nothing compared to the S23 Ultra.

Samsung’s cell phone has a good level of textures and great dynamic range. Combined with good sharpness, this results in a much higher amount of detail than the other two models. However, there is an exaggeration in saturation, especially in the flower photo — repeating the main camera.

In this regard, the Pixel 7 Pro is the best. The Google smartphone’s color accuracy is unsurpassed. Not just on the flower, but also on the sky when we photograph something with it in the background.

But since the Galaxy S23 Ultra also has a second 10x optical zoom telephoto camera, it’s hard to beat. The device manages to get much closer to objects without losing so much detail.

night photos

Night shots on the rear cameras are not the highlight of any of the three models. But one of them stands out for achieving at least reasonable results in all scenarios: the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Pixel 7 Pro fails when there is very little light, especially in focus. The iPhone 14 Pro is difficult to deliver good results.

But let’s be clear: everyone got at least one better photo than the others in the tests I did. Apple’s cell phone, for example, achieved greater detail in the photo of the potted plant with the Canaltech logo in the background. But it was terrible in the photo of the dolls, both with the main one and with the ultrawide.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra did very well in these two scenarios, but it only surpassed the iPhone 14 Pro in the second. The Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, was only fair in both, standing out more for color accuracy than for the amount of detail in the images.

Frontal camera

Galaxy S23 Ultra: 12 MP, f/2.2 aperture;

iPhone 14 Pro: 12 MP, f/1.9 aperture;

Pixel 7 Pro: 10.8 MP, f/2.2 aperture.

I ended up taking just one selfie in portrait mode during the comparison, which was fine on all three models. The cutout is very precise, and the focus on the face is very nice. All three devices handled a challenging scenario with light and shadow on my face relatively well.

In the night images, each one stood out in some criteria. The iPhone 14 Pro got a good level of detail on my face in one of the shots, but it didn’t capture anything from the background. Another photo was full of noise and grainy.

The S23 Ultra was more balanced, but it loses a lot of textures. The Pixel 7 Pro was quite disappointing, but achieved a good level of textures in one of the scenarios. In the other, the photo was blurred.

videos

I recorded video with the main and rear cameras in 4K at 60 frames per second on all three models. All achieved a more than satisfactory result, especially in image stabilization. The colors are pretty close, but the iPhone 14 Pro seems a little warmer in white balance to me.

Audio capture varies depending on the customer’s taste. I found the noise reduction to be better on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. But, as it should only have background sound, Pixel 7 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro did better when recording music and the sound of passing cars.

Galaxy S23 Ultra: video with the front

iPhone 14 Pro: video with the front

Pixel 7 Pro: video with the front

Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro or Pixel 7 Pro: which has the best camera at the moment?

Looking overall, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has the best camera among the three phones in this comparison. Samsung’s smartphone wins, mainly, in zoom and in night photos, a scenario in which it is rarer not to get a reasonable record.

But the Pixel 7 Pro does better in some scenarios, in addition to having more accurate colors in most registers. In night mode, when the focus works, the image also looks slightly better, especially in terms of colors.

The iPhone 14 Pro was a few steps below competitors in most scenarios. But it did better in one or another photo among the several I took for the comparison, in addition to having more interesting video resources than the other two. It follows, therefore, as the best option for content creators.

