Sabag Montiel on the attack on CFK: “I pulled the trigger and it didn’t come out”

The man who tried to assassinate the vice president Cristina Kirchner, Fernando Sabag Montielassured from prison that the day of the failed attack he pulled the trigger and the bullet “did not come out.”

According to THATin dialogue with C5N, the person involved in the case stated: “I pulled the trigger and it did not come out.” Furthermore, he maintained that he is not sorry for what he did and that his objective was to take the life of the head of the Senate.

In that sense, Sabag Montiel He remarked: “I do not regret it. I wanted to kill her because of the situation in the country.” At the same time, she added: “I did it on my own, do you understand? They made up a story. I acted only with respect to the attack. And I have the evidence here, Brenda Uliarte has nothing to do with it.”

The man explained that the weapon “was loaded, I pulled the trigger and the shot did not go out. It had five bullets. Then they planted bullets in my house. They put drugs saying that I was a drug addict. They are defenestrating, inflating an image that I am not everything they say.”

Even the detainee recounted: “Imagine the nerves of being in a place, of pulling the slide I pulled the latch back and when I pulled the trigger the shot did not come out. Because in the midst of so much tumult, so many people, I was nervous.”