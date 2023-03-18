Sabalenka melts Sakkari and will play the Indian Wells final

Indian Wells (USA), Mar 17 (EFE).- The Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka won the ticket for the Indian Wells final this Friday by clearly defeating the Greek Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 in one hour and 23 minutes.

Australian Open champion and world number 2, Sabalenka will play the title of this Masters 1000 against the winner of the other semifinal that will be played by the Polish Iga Swiatek, current Indian Wells champion and who leads the world ranking, and the Kazakh Elena Rybakina, number 10 in the ranking.

Sabalenka gave Sakkari no chance – in seventh position on the WTA list – and firmly dominated their match on center court in Indian Wells.

Thus, the Belarusian broke her rival’s service on three consecutive occasions to win the first set.

Expert in comebacks and epic matches in this Indian Wells, all her matches until today had been played in three sets, Sakkari pulled her claws in the second set despite starting by conceding a ‘break’ in the first game.

The Greek responded to the 2-0 deficit with a service break and at times matched the forcefulness and punch of her rival (2-2).

However, Sabalenka, after a stretch with several unforced errors and some doubts, recovered her best version, broke Sakkari’s serve (4-2) and pushed the accelerator to victory.

This will be the first final in the Californian desert tournament for Sabalenka while Sakkari was unable to ‘revenge’ this year his 2022 performance, when he lost in the title match against Swiatek.

This semi-final had a bumpy start as it began more than thirty minutes late due to technical problems with the chair umpire’s public address system and the automatic hawk’s eye.